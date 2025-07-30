Carefully consider problems with pets!

The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as Google searches to ‘get a dog’ spike in July.

Every year, July marks a seasonal surge in interest around pet ownership, particularly dogs.

While the desire to bring home a furry friend may be strong during the summer months, often due to school holidays, more free time and brighter evenings, the charity warns that impulse decisions can lead to unforeseen challenges for both pets and their owners.

Dr Laura Mock, Head of Veterinary Services at The Irish Blue Cross explains: “While summer can be a lovely time to get a pet, it’s critical that people understand the full scope of the commitment.

The cost of owning a dog, depending on their size and breed, can exceed €1,500 a year.

This includes expenses for food, vaccinations, vet visits, pet insurance, grooming, training, and unexpected veterinary bills. Over a dog’s lifetime, that cost can reach well over €20,000.”

The charity isn’t just concerned about the financial implications of pet ownership, but the time and emotional commitments needed to ensure pets thrive.

Dr Ciara Sweeney, Veterinary Surgeon at The Irish Blue Cross continues: “When the summer is over, children go back to school, the days get shorter and sometimes the novelty of having a pet can fade.

Dogs can struggle with being left alone for more than a few hours at a time.

This can lead to barking and howling which can cause issues with neighbours. Some dogs may even become destructive as they panic and this can be expensive.

Pet owners need time for training, exercise and socialisation, and you will need to think about who will care for your pet while you’re away.”

The Irish Blue Cross operates a mobile veterinary clinic service which serves communities across Dublin in locations (Tallaght, Crumlin, Ballyfermot, and Walkinstown) each week-night, providing vital help and advice to some of the most vulnerable members of society and their pets.