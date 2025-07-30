Residents furious over rise in management fees
Residents in an ‘affordable housing’ development in Clondalkin have been left deeply frustrated by management fee hikes
Fee increases of €100 were pushed through over the objections of residents at the annual general meeting for the new Kilcarbery Grange development on Monday night, July 21.
AUTHOREllen Gough
