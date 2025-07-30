Search
An Poitín Still

‘Landmark’ Poitín Stil plans for 20 bedrooms cause concern

Ellen GoughJuly 30, 2025 10:21 am

Planning authorities have requested “additional information” regarding an application to add 20 bedrooms to a landmark pub in Rathcoole.

A planning application was lodged in May this year for “construction of 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of the single-storey portion” of the Poitín Stil on the Naas Road.

