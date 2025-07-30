‘Landmark’ Poitín Stil plans for 20 bedrooms cause concern
Planning authorities have requested “additional information” regarding an application to add 20 bedrooms to a landmark pub in Rathcoole.
A planning application was lodged in May this year for “construction of 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of the single-storey portion” of the Poitín Stil on the Naas Road.
AUTHOREllen Gough
