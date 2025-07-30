Entrepreneurs and businesses urged to take part in Expo 2025

Local businesses, suppliers, and entrepreneurs are being invited to attend one of the most important procurement events of the year: Government Supply Expo 2025: Pathways to Public Tendering, taking place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Tuesday, November 11, said Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, and Dublin Mid West TD, Emer Higgins, who is encouraging strong participation from the Dublin Mid-West business community.

Hosted by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP) in partnership with InterTradeIreland, the event is a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, micro-enterprises and social enterprises, to connect directly with government buyers and procurement professionals from across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Minister Higgins said: “Billions of euro each year is spent by public bodies on goods, services and public works. I want to see more local businesses, including those across my constituency of Dublin Mid-West, accessing those opportunities”.

“This Expo is about breaking down barriers to public contracts and giving businesses practical support to succeed. I would strongly encourage any business who wants to supply to the public sector to attend this event. It offers unparalleled access to the full range of public procurement practitioners across Ireland, North and South”.

“I particularly encourage businesses in Dublin Mid West to take advantage of this chance to build relationships, explore opportunities, and position themselves for future success in public tendering”.

Government Supply Expo 2025 will bring together key public sector bodies, including Government Departments, Local Authorities, Health and Education agencies, and Defence.

Attendees will meet government buyers face-to-face, learn how to register as a supplier and find tender opportunities, get insights on upcoming procurement plans,and attend expert-led sessions on writing winning proposals, green and sustainable procurement, and supports and resources from InterTradeIreland and the Office of Government Procurement. This free event is open to all sectors, including ICT, construction, consultancy, and niche services.