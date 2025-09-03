Search
Carlisle site with plans for 145 apartments get the green light from Dublin City Council
An artist’s impression of the plans for the Carlisle site

Carlisle site with plans for 145 apartments get the green light from Dublin City Council

Echo StaffSeptember 3, 2025 10:58 am

PLANS for 145 apartments at the Carlisle site in Kimmage have been approved by Dublin City Council.

Applicant Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, sought permission for a scheme which is set to see apartments spread across five blocks, ranging in heights of up to five storeys.

Read More


New garda recruits sworn in for deployment around the state

News

UP TO 154 gardai were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána this week.Deployments from the new recruits will include seven...

Council shortlisted for nine chamber awards

News

Chambers Ireland announced the shortlist for the 2025 Excellence in Local Government Awards, held annually to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work...

Book Festival celebrates new voices and creativity

News

The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13–19 in South Dublin County with over 40 literary events and...

Call-out to businesses to secure wood and pallets at Halloween to prevent illegal bonfires

News

Businesses should play their part in protecting the local environment this Halloween season, said a Tallaght councillor.This week, Fianna Fáil councillor for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST