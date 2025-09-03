Carlisle site with plans for 145 apartments get the green light from Dublin City Council
PLANS for 145 apartments at the Carlisle site in Kimmage have been approved by Dublin City Council.
Applicant Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, sought permission for a scheme which is set to see apartments spread across five blocks, ranging in heights of up to five storeys.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
New garda recruits sworn in for deployment around the stateNews
UP TO 154 gardai were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána this week.Deployments from the new recruits will include seven...
Council shortlisted for nine chamber awardsNews
Chambers Ireland announced the shortlist for the 2025 Excellence in Local Government Awards, held annually to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work...
Book Festival celebrates new voices and creativityNews
The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13–19 in South Dublin County with over 40 literary events and...
Call-out to businesses to secure wood and pallets at Halloween to prevent illegal bonfiresNews
Businesses should play their part in protecting the local environment this Halloween season, said a Tallaght councillor.This week, Fianna Fáil councillor for...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.