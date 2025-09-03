Search
EB sufferer never wants anyone to experience her loneliness
Claudia Scanlon does not sugar-coat the pain and the battle

Echo StaffSeptember 3, 2025 10:33 am

A 21-year-old woman with a rare skin condition has said she never wants to see another child battle the loneliness and isolation she did.

Claudia Scanlon, from Terenure in Dublin, has a severe form of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), the genetic illness that causes the skin to blister at the slightest touch.

