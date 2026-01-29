Castlewarden to start project works

CASTLEWARDEN Golf Club, located just off the N7 Naas Road at Exit 6, is delighted to announce that work has commenced on a significant programme of improvements to the clubhouse.

The project includes the construction of new shower and toilet facilities, along with a comprehensive upgrade of the clubhouse roof.

These works form part of a major capital development programme following several months of detailed planning and design and are scheduled to be completed over the coming months.

Speaking about the development, Club President Tom MacHale said “it was great to see construction underway following a very successful fundraising initiative.”

He noted that the project will “further enhance the club’s excellent facilities and ensure an even more enjoyable post-round experience for both members and visitors playing the club’s impressive 18-hole parkland course, which continues to receive widespread praise from golf societies and visiting golfers alike.”

Plans are also in place to renovate the restaurant and bar later in 2026, once the current structural works are complete.

In addition, preparations are well advanced for the installation of solar panels which will significantly improve the club’s energy efficiency and long term sustainability.

While these works are ongoing, careful arrangements have been put in place to ensure there is no disruption to the golf course or to play for members, competitors and visitors.