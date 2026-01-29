Nominations open for 2026 EY Entrepreneur programme

NOMINATIONS for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme opened this week and will close on February 17, 2026.

The programme is in its 29th year with more than 680 entrepreneurs who are part of the EOY alumni community.

Together, they employ over 275,000 people and generate more than €28 billion in annual revenues, according to EY.

In November, Lucan entrepreneur Áine Kennedy, founder of The Smooth Company, was named winner of the Emerging category at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards.

Áine launched her business in 2022 from her attic to revolutionise haircare with innovative products designed to simplify routines and deliver salon-quality results at home.

Today, her brand has customers in 70 countries. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects creativity and resilience, and her brand continues to grow rapidly.

Head of Assurance and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland, Roger Wallace, said entrepreneurs are the driving force of Ireland’s economy.

“In a world defined by constant change, new global norms and rising pressures, these leaders remain steady innovators who turn bold ideas into real impact,” said Mr Wallace.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The awards programme is divided into three categories – Emerging, Established and International – with eight finalists chosen per category.

EY noted that this year’s finalists will join a nine-month strategic growth journey, gain access to Ireland’s most influential entrepreneurial network, and take part in the annual CEO Retreat in Toronto.

CEO of Portwest and Chairperson of the Judging Panel Harry Hughes said this year’s theme, ‘The Entrepreneurs’, reflects the individuality and creative drive that unite these leaders.