Plans for 415 homes on outskirts of village

A major development for over 400 homes is in the pipeline for an industrial site on the outskirts of Clondalkin village.

Downey Planning have brought a proposal to South Dublin County Council for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) of 415 residential units on the Securispeed depot site, just off the Ninth Lock Road.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the existing warehouses and structures on site and the construction of “a mixed use residential led development”, with a childcare facility and 404 apartments spread across four blocks ranging in height from four to eight storeys, plus 11 houses in semi-detached and terraced units.

Block 1A will be an eight-storey apartment building comprising 56 units (28 one-bed and 28 two-bedroom) with the childcare facility at ground level, while Blocks 2 A-B, 3 A-B and 4 A-B will each be four to five storeys in height.

Block 2 A-B will comprise 114 units (30 studio units, 53 one-bed and 31 two-bed), Block 3A-B will comprise 110 units (67 one-bed, 43 two-bed) and Block 4 A-B will comprise 124 units (82 one-bed and 42 two-bed), with private balconies or terraces for each unit.

Also proposed are 11 two-storey houses comprising of own-door, three-bed units, two semi-detached units and nine terraced units within two separate blocks, plus 161 parking spaces.

The development has passed the pre-planning stage and, following an LRD consultation meeting with the council on December 23, the developers are now waiting for an LRD Opinion from the planning authority on whether the proposals constitute a reasonable basis for submitting a planning application.

According to the SDCC website, there is a period of 4 weeks for the planning authority to issue an LRD opinion following an LRD meeting, and developers have six months to submit a full planning application upon receipt of an opinion.

“The developer must make the application documentation available for public viewing on a dedicated website set up for this purpose, this is for the purpose of enhancing transparency and public participation in the LRD process,” the council website states.

The plans for the Securispeed site come a few weeks after property developers Ardstone announced they acquired the eight-hectare former CB Packaging site, a short distance away on the Ninth Lock Road, to deliver over 1,000 homes in Clondalkin Village.

