€60,000 earmarked for St Patrick’s Day parade

The annual 5k Road Race took part last year on St Patrick’s Day starting in Tallaght Village

Community groups, schools, sports clubs and organisations are invited to “get creative” and sign up to take part in the Tallaght St Patrick’s Day Parade 2026.

South Dublin County Council have announced that the Tallaght St Patrick’s Day Festival will return in 2026, promising another unforgettable day of colour, culture and community spirit.

There had been no St Patrick’s Day Parade in Tallaght village since 2019, due to Covid restrictions and the disbanding of the volunteer committee that organised previous Tallaght parades in 2023.

The 2025 parade, which saw 38 groups take part, was fully organised and funded by the council, with €60,000 earmarked in the 2025 Budget for the Tallaght parade alone.

Plans are now under way at the council to build on “the outstanding success of last year’s celebrations”.

“Building on the momentum of 2025, the Festival Advisory Committee has been working diligently behind the scenes, putting all essential infrastructure in place to ensure this year’s event not only meets but exceeds expectations,” a statement from the council said.

“Our focus remains on delivering a vibrant spectacle worthy of Ireland’s national feast day, celebrating our heritage while showcasing the creativity, diversity and energy of Tallaght.”

They are inviting schools and community groups, as well as sports clubs to register their float in the parade, with prizes set to be awarded on the day for the most unique and original designs.

Groups can apply by emailing community@sdublincoco.ie.

The council are also welcoming expressions of interest from local and regional enterprises “interested in sponsoring specific elements of the event”, which can be directed to sponsorship@fusionevents.ie.

The annual 5K Road Race, delivered in partnership with Tallaght Athletics Club will also return ahead of the Parade on Tuesday, March 17.

The race will commence at 12pm, offering runners and spectators alike an exciting start to the festivities ahead of the parade, and those interested in taking part can register in advance at popupraces.

“Tallaght is set to come alive once again this St Patrick’s Day, don’t miss the chance to be part of it,” the council said.

