Casual trading locations review is initiated by local authority

Six casual trading locations in south Dublin are not currently licensed for 2025, ahead of a review of South Dublin County Council’s causal trading byelaws.

There is a total of 16 casual trading locations for annual licenses in the SDCC administrative area of which 10 are currently licensed for 2025, excluding seasonal and one-day trading licenses for event purposes.

This is down from 11 licenses granted in 2024 and 2023.

These locations are currently divided into four categories A-D: Flowers, Mobile Food Outlets, Markets and Car Parks within Public Parks.

The six locations not licensed for 2025 include Esker Cemetery (flowers), Bohernabreena Cemetery (flowers), Newcastle Cemetery (flowers), Tymon Park – Limekiln entrance (ice cream/confectionary), Tymon Park – Wellington entrance (tea/coffee/confectionary) and Fettercairn Community Centre (general).

According to council officials, the Enforcement and Licensing section have “initiated a review of the South Dublin County Council Casual Trading Byelaws 2016 made under the Casual Trading Act, 1995 (the Act)”.

Elected members have been given an initial opportunity to submit their comments for this initial review process, with an informal briefing to be held by the end of July.

A draft revision of the Casual Trading Byelaws will be brought to the Environment, Public Realm, and Climate Change SPC in September.

A public consultation process will then take place and the amended draft byelaws will be brought back to the November SPC for further review, before going to full council for approval.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

