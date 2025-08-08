Government investment in projects is long overdue

Construction plant and equipment distributor, McHale Plant Sales of Rathcoole has welcomed the announcement by the Irish Government confirming that it is finalising a major investment plan to inject up to €30billion of additional funding into Ireland’s infrastructure between 2026 and 2030.

Representatives in Ireland for Komatsu and Metso, the Irish company views the Government’s announcement as ‘one that will be universally welcomed given its capacity to create significant employment, generate extensive spin-off investment, enhance the national estate to an immeasurable degree, and create a greater sense of wellbeing amongst our community generally’.

Noting the separate action being taken to revise Ireland’s National Development Plan by increasing overall investment in the State’s infrastructure to nearly €100bn over the next five to six years, McHale Business Development Director, Darragh O’Driscoll said: “with this new commitment and the plans that will accompany it, Ireland is investing in projects that have been long-overdue”.

Citing the construction of a new bridge spanning the River Shannon between the Tipperary village of Ballina and Killaloe in Co Clare, O’Driscoll stressed the benefit that “properly planned spending on infrastructure can bring in terms economic return, spin-off tourist spending and in an enhanced level of convenience to residents, visitors, retail suppliers and materials providers generally”.

“Another major project commissioned by the Irish Government, and currently in progress, is a EUR450million upgrade of the Ballaghaderreen to Scramogue section of the N5 in Co Roscommon on which Wills Brothers of Foxford is lead contractor,” O’Driscoll said.

