George and The Sons are back for Something Out of Nothing

George Murpy and The Rising Sons promise a night not to be missed

George Murphy and The Rising Sons are back! As part of their ‘Something Out Of Nothing’ tour.

After a hugely successful year for George and The Sons, which saw them release their first studio album and fill some of the biggest auditoriums all over the country, the Civic is delighted to announce that they will be back for a nationwide tour in 2025.

Described as the perfect blend of Trad, Folk and Rock N Roll George and his 7-piece band of ‘Sons’ promise a night not to be missed filled with new songs from their album and revamped old classics suitable for all generations…

Hi George, I understand you’re coming off the back of a successful year with George Murphy and The Rising Sons—congratulations! Could you tell us a bit about what you’ve been up to?

Thanks very much! I and the lads have been working hard to grow the band—not just here in Ireland, but across the water as well.

We’ve released our very first studio album and have been knocking on every door we can to give it the attention we believe it deserves.

We meet weekly to rehearse new material and keep our set fresh for the tour.

Some old favourites are getting a new lease of life, alongside brand-new songs we’ve written ourselves—which will be getting their first live outing. It’s a really exciting time.

Can you remember what inspired you to form the band?

The formation of the band was a bit of a happy accident, to be honest.

But I do remember a kind of ‘epiphany’ moment early on during one of our first sessions.

I’d put the word out that any musicians or singers were welcome to join in—but I hadn’t expected electric and bass guitars to show up.

At first, I was hesitant—I wasn’t sure how that would blend with trad/folk instruments.

But once I heard everything click together, I knew it was something special—something I wanted to take to a bigger stage.

You’ve had a hugely successful solo career—including a breakthrough on You’re a Star—and you’ve been going strong ever since. Did you ever imagine reaching these heights?

After signing with Sony Music and getting the chance to perform alongside heroes like Aslan and The Dubliners, I knew I was on a special path—one I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to be on.

That said, the music industry is full of highs and lows, and I’ve had my fair share of both.

Thankfully, since forming The Sons, it’s felt like there have been more highs than lows.

But you always have to be ready for the tough times—nothing is guaranteed in this game.

A successful album, song, or concert this year doesn’t mean the same thing will happen next year.

You’ve got to strike while the iron is hot and savour the good moments while they last.

What’s your favourite song or album that you’ve worked on so far—and are there any favourites among the band?

I’m especially proud of our song Dublin Inspires for a few reasons.

It was one of the first songs we wrote together, and we actually created it during the COVID lockdown—we couldn’t even be in the same room.

It all came together through WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls.

It’s now our most streamed and requested song at gigs, which is amazing because it’s an original.

I always dreamed of having my own Dublin ballad—I grew up singing the classics like The Rare Auld Times and Rocky Road to Dublin, so to now have a song of my own that crowds sing back to us is an incredible feeling.

The Rising Sons blend trad, folk, and rock ‘n’ roll. Which of those genres would you say is your favourite—and why?

At heart, I’m probably a rock ‘n’ roller.

I love all genres, but growing up with my dad fronting a band, it was mostly The Beatles, Queen, and The Kinks—all the greats from the ‘60s and ‘70s—blasting through the house.

That music definitely shaped a lot of my inspiration.

I understand your upcoming gig at The Civic marks the start of the ‘Something Out of Nothing’ tour, which then heads to Derry, Limerick, and beyond. What made you choose The Civic as the first stop?

We’ve had two amazing nights at The Civic in the past.

I’ve got a lot of family in Tallaght, and the reaction we’ve received there has always been phenomenal.

It’s a brilliant theatre with top-quality sound and an electric atmosphere.

We’re really hoping for another unforgettable night—and a full house!

Who would you like to thank for helping to make this tour and performance happen?

As always, massive thanks to Pat Egan Management and all the brilliant staff there—without them, none of this would be possible.

They’ve helped turn my vision for the group into a reality, bringing our music to bigger stages around the country.

I also have to thank The Sons for their dedication and hard work. It’s not always easy—we disagree on plenty—but that’s part of what makes it work.

The best bands challenge each other, and that tension can be healthy.

And finally, the fans.

You can book all the fancy venues you like, but it means nothing if you can’t fill the seats.

Our supporters have been incredible—from the pub sessions to the biggest auditoriums in the country. We’re beyond grateful.