Search
Catherine Connolly Tea cosies business ‘gone wild’
Susan Banks with the Michael Tea Higgins and Catherine Connoll-tea cosies

Catherine Connolly Tea cosies business ‘gone wild’

Ellen GoughNovember 21, 2025 10:25 am

As Catherine Connolly took her seat in the Áras on Tuesday, November 11, she’s also set to serve alongside Micheal D Higgins in keeping teapots around Ireland and the world warm.

Susan Banks, from Killinarden in Tallaght, has crocheted thousands of “Michael Tea Higgins” cosies since 2017.

She told The Echo that people started requesting “Catherine Connoll-Tea” cosies even before the election on October 24.

“The orders are still coming in for Michael Tea, we do love him, people will not forget him,” she said.

It takes about three and a half hours for Susan to create each tea cosy.

She has a wide variety of designs besides the two presidents, such as bumblebees, festive gnomes, and other famous faces such as Fozzy Bear.

“I use two strands of wool on all of them, it’s not just double knit it’s double double knit, so it’s a proper cosy,” she explained.

“During the summer I wasn’t that busy, so I did all the bases, so I have a supply and then I just have to sew them up.”

According to Susan’s daughter Rachel, who jointly runs their Not Just Hats business, there’s currently a waitlist with “approximately 100 people on it”, from all across the world.

“Would you believe we had someone on from Dubai, it’s gone wild,” Susan said with a laugh.

Enquiries and orders can be made through emailing notjusthats72@gmail.com.

Read More


Community is living in fear as drug feud escalates

Tallaght

Families and communities in Fettercairn are living in fear as a drug feud threatens to escalate around them. A spate of violent...

Patients and staff ‘left in limbo’ at dental clinic sudden closure

Tallaght

A dental clinic in a Tallaght suburb has closed its doors suddenly and with immediate effect. MiDental Care Ireland, located in Glenview...

MC Sharon ‘excited’ to speak with local talent from Tallaght

Tallaght

The countdown is on for the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards 2025. The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year will be...

Spotlite gives students voices on teaching policies

Tallaght

A groundbreaking initiative launched at a Tallaght school, which incorporates student voices in school policies and teaching methods, could be implemented in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST