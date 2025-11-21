Search
Local Faces: Willie Harris
Willie Harris celebrated his 90th birthday

Local Faces: Willie Harris

Echo StaffNovember 21, 2025 10:46 am

“GOLF acts as a corrective against sinful pride, writes Ken Doyle.

I attribute the insane arrogance of the later Roman Emperors almost entirely to the fact that, never having played golf, they never knew that strange chastening humility which is engendered by a topped chip shot.

Read More


Community is living in fear as drug feud escalates

Tallaght

Families and communities in Fettercairn are living in fear as a drug feud threatens to escalate around them.A spate of violent drug-related...

MC Sharon ‘excited’ to speak with local talent from Tallaght

Tallaght

The countdown is on for the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards 2025.The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year will be named...

Teen Elijah was a fearless and determined player

Tallaght

Many sports clubs across the county have paid tribute to a talented young player and “gentle soul” who died tragically earlier this...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST