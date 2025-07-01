CCTV will be installed in 4 estates over illegal dumping
Four estates will have CCTV installed “promptly” following continuous issues with illegal dumping, said South Dublin County Council.
The installation in MacUilliam, Montpelier and Kiltalown Lane in Tallaght, and Lockview Road in Clondalkin, will start once the contractual arrangements are finalised.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
