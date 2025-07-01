Search
CCTV will be installed in 4 estates over illegal dumping
Montpelier Estate

CCTV will be installed in 4 estates over illegal dumping

Alessia MicalizziJuly 1, 2025 12:34 pm

Four estates will have CCTV installed “promptly” following continuous issues with illegal dumping, said South Dublin County Council.

The installation in MacUilliam, Montpelier and Kiltalown Lane in Tallaght, and Lockview Road in Clondalkin, will start once the contractual arrangements are finalised.

Read More


‘Busy time’ for Mayor over the last 12 months

News

The outgoing Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Baby Pereppadan (FG) said he had “a very nice and busy time” for the past...

Pamela Kearns in the running to be new Mayor of South Dublin

News

“I can’t confirm I’ll be the new Mayor, but I would like to be,” said Labour councillor Pamela Kearns ahead of the...

Councillor slammed for ‘insulting’ LGBTQ+ comments

News

An independent councillor has been criticised for his “insulting” comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community at a special meeting of South Dublin County...

Calls to review IPAS ‘billion dollar’ firms

News

There have been calls for a review of the legislation allowing “billion dollar” companies to change the use of buildings into IPAS...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST