Senior citizen plans for Cherry Orchard on hold

There are serious concerns that plans for a senior citizens’ accommodation and village centre in Cherry Orchard will not go ahead, as the government has launched a review of all public/private partnership (PPP) housing projects.

Officials at the Department of Housing the Public Accounts Committee last Thursday that a value-for-money review is underway for some 3,500 National Social Housing PPP projects, after Minister James Browne announced his decision not to proceed with six “shovel ready” projects in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Sligo because of high costs involved.