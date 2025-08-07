Céilí at the crossroads
Around 400 people enjoyed a dance in the name of tradition at the annual Céilí at the Crossroads in Glenasmole, Bohernabreena.
The event, now marking its 10th year, took place in Cunard on Saturday, July 19 and was a “great success” according to organisers.
Echo Staff
