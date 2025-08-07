Team Oscar’s Kids helps raise money for child cancer charity

Ireland’s ‘Toughest Mental and Physical Challenge’ will see participants from Firhouse this year as they set up a fundraiser for a child cancer charity.

Team Oscar’s Kids is made up of 15 locals including staff from The Park Community Centre in Ballycullen and Firhouse personal trainer Paige Caldwell, founder of Paige Caldwell Fitness.

On September 6, they will take part in the Hell and Back Challenge, a 7km, “not for the faint-hearted” obstacle race held in “the untamed terrains” of Kilruddery, Bray.

The course puts together man-made obstacles with raging rivers, rugged mountains, treacherous bogs and dense forests.

Taking part in the challenge, the team will raise funds for Oscar’s Kids, a charity which does essential research into paediatric cancers, offers support to families and brings “a sprinkling of magic and joy” to the kids.

The team are currently training weekly in the Firhouse Community College Sports Gym, under Paige’s guidance.

“They are rigorously getting as fit as they can, to raise as much funds as they can,” said The Park’s Manager Tricia Saab.

“We hope to raise funds through sponsorship, runs, a bingo night, coffee mornings and other events we will organise along the way.

“People can also donate through our GoFundMe, ‘Hell and back in aid of Oscar’s Kids’.”

For more information, to donate or sponsor for the challenge, contact Ms Caldwell at paigecaldwellfitness@gmail.com.