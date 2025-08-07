Over 100 step up to help adapt home for Tallaght family’s son
More that 100 local volunteers and tradespeople have gathered to help rebuild a Tallaght family’s home for their son’s needs.
RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland team and up to 120 volunteers started working on the O’Connor family home in Killinarden on Tuesday, July 29, to adapt the home for the needs of their nine-year-old son Cayden.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Over €12,000 from Inland Fisheries to help protect DodderTallaght
The woody habitat of the Dodder River will benefit by over €12,300 allocated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for its restoration as...
Caught driving Romanian car with a Romanian insurance policyTallaght
A MAN who wishes to become a taxi driver escaped disqualification for driving without an Irish insurance policy at Tallaght District Court.Vasile...
Céilí at the crossroadsTallaght
Around 400 people enjoyed a dance in the name of tradition at the annual Céilí at the Crossroads in Glenasmole, Bohernabreena.The event,...
Team Oscar’s Kids helps raise money for child cancer charityTallaght
Ireland’s ‘Toughest Mental and Physical Challenge’ will see participants from Firhouse this year as they set up a fundraiser for a child...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.