Search
Over 100 step up to help adapt home for Tallaght family’s son
The O’Connor family

Over 100 step up to help adapt home for Tallaght family’s son

Ellen GoughAugust 7, 2025 11:16 am

More that 100 local volunteers and tradespeople have gathered to help rebuild a Tallaght family’s home for their son’s needs.

RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland team and up to 120 volunteers started working on the O’Connor family home in Killinarden on Tuesday, July 29, to adapt the home for the needs of their nine-year-old son Cayden.

Read More


Over €12,000 from Inland Fisheries to help protect Dodder

Tallaght

The woody habitat of the Dodder River will benefit by over €12,300 allocated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for its restoration as...

Caught driving Romanian car with a Romanian insurance policy

Tallaght

A MAN who wishes to become a taxi driver escaped disqualification for driving without an Irish insurance policy at Tallaght District Court.Vasile...

Céilí at the crossroads

Tallaght

Around 400 people enjoyed a dance in the name of tradition at the annual Céilí at the Crossroads in Glenasmole, Bohernabreena.The event,...

Team Oscar’s Kids helps raise money for child cancer charity

Tallaght

Ireland’s ‘Toughest Mental and Physical Challenge’ will see participants from Firhouse this year as they set up a fundraiser for a child...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST