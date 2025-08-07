Over 680 homes completed in Clonburris

Around 23,000 people will call Clonburris home once the new suburban area is fully completed

Over 680 homes have been completed and occupied to date in Clonburris, the new town under construction in West Dublin, as part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

South Dublin County Council, who are taking part in the delivery of homes in the area through a partnership with private stakeholders, provided a progress update on the SDZ in their Chief Executive monthly report.

Besides the 685 homes completed, 3,567 new homes have been granted planning permission, and 2,300 homes are under construction.

According to plans, about 23,000 people will call Clonburris home once the new suburban area is fully developed.

Among the projects completed, 60 new affordable homes were launched at Canal Bank and are due for completion this November, with further affordable homes to be launched in Keeper’s Lock.

In the Kishoge area of Clonburris, where an abandoned DART station has been re-opened last year to connect the new developments to Dublin City, construction is now commencing on 170 affordable purchase and cost rental homes.

An SDCC part 10 application submitted last month proposed approximately 1,250 homes to be constructed in what will be the ‘Kishoge Urban Centre’ along with a park hub, a community building, two crèches, and extensive green spaces.

These homes will be a mix of social, affordable purchase and cost rental homes ranging in size from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms and age-friendly homes.

According to SDCC, construction will be followed by a further development of retail, community and commercial space on their lands at Kishoge Urban Centre.

Infrastructure is as important as housing in the Clonburris SDZ, explained SDCC, and it’s structured into “key delivery packages,” such as the two ‘Link Streets’ that will shape the new town.

The Southern Link Street is now partially open to the east, with full completion expected in early 2026.

Planning permission for the North Link Street was granted in February this year, with detailed design now underway and construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

In terms of green areas for the public, a planning application covering Griffeen Valley Park, Na Cluainte Park South, and Canal Park South will be submitted this month.

“Clonburris stands out for its delivery approach – a multi agency, plan-led model coordinated through Clonburris Infrastructure Limited, a special purpose vehicle and the first of its kind in Irish urban development,” commented SDCC.

“The programme integrates over €205 million in public funding from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and the National Transport Authority (NTA), along with local authority and private contributions.”