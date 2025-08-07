Search
Two vital causes benefit from €10k
Bohernabreena Classic Car Committee with Liz O’Sullivan, Paddy Sneyd (IKA), Declan Douglas and Asling Brennan, St Anne’s Club

Echo StaffAugust 7, 2025 12:51 pm

Two vital causes were supported by the Bohernabreena Classic Car Show that raised €10,000 for the Irish Kidney Association and a further €10,000 for the local GAA club.

The money was collected during the successful event in Cunard, Glenasmole, where on Sunday, July 22, a great range of vintage cars were displayed among music, games and strong community atmosphere.

Two cheques were presented at the weekend to the IKA and St Anne’s GAA Club, the host of the night, while over 60 volunteers who worked at the show were also acknowledged.

“It was an amazing night with a good turnout. A double header for the fundraiser and to give appreciation to our volunteers,” said Brian Tyrrell, Chairman of the Car Show.

“The volunteers come from all walks of life, from the IKA and St Anne’s themselves, and other local groups.”

Music and drinks made the night even more memorable while each charity explained how vital those funds are for their work in the community.

Jamie Staunton, Anto Staunton, Myles Murphy, John Anderson and Paul Barnes

“Obviously the GAA Club have all sorts of expenditures to cover. But personally, I didn’t realise how far the IKA reaches within the community, and the extent of what they do,” said Mr Tyrrell.

“One of their representatives talked about the weekend holiday homes they set up for people who can’t travel, for example, because they are on dialysis.

“It was great to hear and very rewarding for us to know that this is what we’ve been supporting.”

Mr Tyrrell thanked St Anne’s, Webbs Auto Body Repairs and local businessman Joe Costello for hosting and sponsoring the night.

Michelle Tyrrell, Ann Barnes and Maria Brett

The Bohernabreena Classic Car Show is a popular, annual event that brings the community together.

Besides Chairman Brian Tyrrell, the event organisers’ committee is made up of Declan Webb, Fergus Walsh, Joe McManus, Paul Barnes, Mick Brett, Myles Murphy, Ryan Barnes, Geoff Bibby, John Anderson, Evan Tyrrell, and Kira Hutchings.

“The car show wouldn’t be possible without our main sponsor Karl Goodwin, the support of South Dublin County Council and the land made available by local farmer John Murphy,” said Mr Tyrrell.

