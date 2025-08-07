Shamrock Rovers set for big European test

Shamrock Rovers take on Ballkani tonight in Kosovo as they embark on the next stage of their UEFA Conference League qualification campaign.

Rovers have reached the third qualifying round after receiving a bye to the second round where they played Gibraltar team St Joseph’s over the last two weeks.

Winning 4-0 on aggregate, Rovers were never really troubled and in both games looked to be a class above their competition.

Expect them to have stiffer resistance tonight as they take on FC Ballkani, the Kosovoian side have reached the group stages of the conference league twice before and recently won three domestic

titles consecutively before coming second in their division last season.

After dispatching Maltese side Floriana in the second round they will be hoping to replicate prior success, knocking out Shamrock Rovers and reaching another Conference League Group stage.

Speaking on the upcoming game at a press conference yesterday evening, Stephen Bradley commented his thoughts.

“They are similar to Celje [slovenian team Rovers played in previous year in the Conference League], in terms of having the same principles and how they try to play and the characteristics of the players that they have.

It’ll be a tough tie I’ve no doubt. We’re here because we want to go through to the next round and that starts tomorrow night. It’ll definitely be a difficult tie, they’ve got some good players but so do we. It’ll be a tough game. Good team, good players.”

After a 0-0 draw against St Josephs in Tallaght last Thursday in a game that ensured Rovers went through but perhaps dulled their momentum, the Hoops responded in a big way on Sunday with a 2-0 win against perennial title contenders Derry City. Bradley spoke on the impact of the win.

“We were never worried about last Thursday.

‘How often do we sit there and an Irish team is 4-0 up going into the second leg of a European game.

‘I can’t remember the last time it happened so we need to understand how far we’ve come and that game had a totally different feel.

‘Players that played in it did well and got minutes but Sunday was a different feel, a different animal.

‘It was a team that was really close behind us in the league and we knew we had to go to work and do what we had to do and I thought the players in the second half were excellent and fully

deserved to win the game.”

Speaking on the gap between Rovers and their league rivals Bohemians and Derry, Bradley stated

“We don’t look at it, that might sound silly but you have to understand, if we do our work and this is the way we’ve always focused it doesn’t matter what anyone else does.

‘People outside, fans and media I get it talk about if they win their game in hand or whatever. We’re still ahead and nothing matters as long as we go do our work and that’s always the case.”

“We don’t look at other teams or other clubs, if they’re winning, losing or how they’re playing. Rory [Gaffney] said something after the game that was spot on after the game.

‘If you said to us ten games to go and everyone is on a level playing field we’d fancy our chances and that’s 100% right. We didn’t look for one second behind us, we do our work and it doesn’t matter what’s behind us.”