Brittas Tractor Run postponed following the death of a local man

The annual Brittas Tractor Run has been postponed to Saturday, August 23 following the death of a local man in an “awful farm accident.”

The Echo understands the man suffered from a fatal head injury after an incident with an animal in the stalls and passed away on Wednesday night.

“We made the decision there and then. It felt totally inappropriate to go on with the Tractor Run,” said the committee of the event which was meant to take place this weekend.

“The Run is a farming-related event, and this was also a farming accident. Brittas is such a small community, and everyone lost a neighbour and friend.

“It’s very sad news and we decided to postpone everything as a mark of respect, as his funeral is likely going to take place this weekend.”

While the community will gather around the family to support them in this difficult time, the Brittas Tractor Run is now meant to take place in two weeks time.

So far, 40 tractors and 20 vintage cars had registered to participate, with the main aim of the event being raising enough money to secure and upgrade the local sports pitch.

The event typically includes fun activities, music and refreshments at the local community centre.