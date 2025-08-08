Search
Hello, neighbours – you’re very welcome!
Shanice, Raynah, Kyle and (inset) Charmaine, Luke, Conor and Amber

Hello, neighbours – you’re very welcome!

Alessia MicalizziAugust 8, 2025 8:31 am

An estate turned their annual Family Fun Day into ‘Inclusion Day’ to “bring the community back together, nobody excluded.”

The annual Family Fun Day in Russell Square, Tallaght, is usually organised in late July to foster social inclusion and friendships within the estate.

Read More


Petition plans cancelled after threats to Citywest centre

Tallaght

A PETITION pop-up table planned for Citywest Shopping Centre by a group of residents opposed to the sale of Citywest Hotel, was...

Desperately seeking an answer about her daughter’s death

Tallaght

A heartbroken mother from Firhouse organised a protest at the Department of Health seeking answers about the care her daughter received last year...

Over 100 step up to help adapt home for Tallaght family’s son

Tallaght

More that 100 local volunteers and tradespeople have gathered to help rebuild a Tallaght family’s home for their son’s needs.RTÉ’s DIY SOS:...

Two vital causes benefit from €10k

Tallaght

Two vital causes were supported by the Bohernabreena Classic Car Show that raised €10,000 for the Irish Kidney Association and a further...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST