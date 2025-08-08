Hello, neighbours – you’re very welcome!
An estate turned their annual Family Fun Day into ‘Inclusion Day’ to “bring the community back together, nobody excluded.”
The annual Family Fun Day in Russell Square, Tallaght, is usually organised in late July to foster social inclusion and friendships within the estate.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Petition plans cancelled after threats to Citywest centreTallaght
A PETITION pop-up table planned for Citywest Shopping Centre by a group of residents opposed to the sale of Citywest Hotel, was...
Desperately seeking an answer about her daughter’s deathTallaght
A heartbroken mother from Firhouse organised a protest at the Department of Health seeking answers about the care her daughter received last year...
Over 100 step up to help adapt home for Tallaght family’s sonTallaght
More that 100 local volunteers and tradespeople have gathered to help rebuild a Tallaght family’s home for their son’s needs.RTÉ’s DIY SOS:...
Two vital causes benefit from €10kTallaght
Two vital causes were supported by the Bohernabreena Classic Car Show that raised €10,000 for the Irish Kidney Association and a further...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.