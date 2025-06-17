CEIST leadership conference empowers Clondalkin pupils

Three Clondalkin pupils have returned to their school inspired and empowered by a leadership conference for secondary schools.

Student Council members from Coláiste Bríde attended the CEIST Student Leadership Conference 2025 on May 7, at DCU St Patrick’s Campus.

CEIST (Catholic Education, an Irish Schools Trust) is the trustee body for 107 voluntary Catholic secondary schools in Ireland.

Their yearly leadership conference aims to encourage students to live by and promote CEIST values, in their schools and everyday lives, which include promoting spiritual and human development, creating community and being just and responsible.

Following presentations by a number of schools, pupils attending the conference were divided into groups to discuss what they had heard and to take part in student workshops, the topic of which was ‘Making a difference: CEIST Values in Action’.

Representatives from the Coláiste Bríde Student Council who participated in the conference were Ace Gayson, Nicole Gaffney and Josie Agbomere, all currently in Transition Year.

According to their teacher, Jenny Ní Mhurchú, the trio returned to school having “really enjoyed” the experience and had been inspired by the work done by other schools.

“One thing they want to implement is getting retired people or over 60s to come into the school and have tea and talk with students,” she explained.

“They would definitely say they got some great ideas on creating community and the chance to collaborate with other schools during the conference and they look forward to implementing some of these ideas next year,” Ms Ní Mhurchú added.