The ‘taking in charge’ of estate proving impossible
Completing the taking in charge process for an estate in Citywest has been “impossible,” said SDCC, as the original developer has gone into receivership.
The residents of Corbally estate previously told The Echo they feel “forgotten” as the estate has been built 30 years ago but hasn’t been fully taken in charge (TIC) by the local authority yet.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
