Estate feeling ‘forgotten’ about over the taking in charge issue

Residents of Corbally in Citywest don’t know who is responsible for the issues

Residents in Citywest said they feel “forgotten” while waiting for South Dublin County Council to fully take in charge their thirty-year-old estate.

Usual maintenance works, such as hedgerow cutting or repairs, haven’t been regularly carried out over the last few years in Corbally, Citywest, according to residents.

“Corbally Park has been left to itself. A neighbour repaired the entrance wall himself,” a spokesperson for residents told The Echo.

In April 2023, the Council said “the vast majority” of Corbally was already taken in charge and that they expected to complete the process “within the next six months.”

Two years later, residents from over a hundred houses that make up the estate still feel in a “grey area” and don’t know who is responsible for issues and maintenance works arising.

“When we contact the Council, we are told that we are still under a management company, but none of us have ever paid management fees or have been told the name of a company.

“The estate was built in 1994. We can’t see the reason of such a delay.”

According to the spokesperson, who has been living in Corbally for 15 years, “multiple” residents’ associations formed over the years and called for the taking in charge.

In 2023, SDCC said the delay was caused by the existing builders ceasing operations on some works, such as paths in Corbally Green and road repairs in the cul-de-sacs.

They said they had negotiated a new contractor to complete them and that they would have taken in charge these remaining parts of the estate once the works were finished.

A foul sewer also hasn’t been taken in charge.

In January, councillors from across the county called on Council management to develop a better Taking in Charge (TIC) process and work with estates that were left behind for decades.

Some highlighted a greater onus should be put on developers and builders as the local authority can’t take an estate in charge if a development is not completed in compliance with the approved planning application.

Others said clearer communication on how the process works is needed with the residents’ representatives.

South Dublin County Council was contacted for comment, but a response wasn’t received at the time of print.