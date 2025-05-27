Prioritise domestic violence survivors on housing list

South Dublin County Council will review their housing allocation scheme following calls to prioritise domestic violence survivors on the homeless list.

A motion brought forward by Councillor Kay Keane (PBP) was agreed at the May Council meeting as the Tallaght councillor asked to implement a system of allocating units from the current housing stock to victims of domestic violence leaving short term refuges, ensuring they do not end up in emergency accommodation.

She said the lack of a system in place to address this issue was “disquieting” considering that an increasing number of her constituents found it “impossible” to flee violent situations due to the housing crisis, “many of them having young children.”

Rather than being homeless, many end up going back to the situation they escaped in the first place.

In supporting Cllr Keane’s motion, Councillor Darragh Adelaide (PBP) said a recent Women’s Aid survey showed 70pc of domestic violence victims cited housing as a major barrier when trying to escape.

“Being homeless is an added layer of trauma for them,” added Councillor Niamh Whelan (SF). “Listening to those stories is heartbreaking. We’re pushing people back to their perpetrators.”

According to Councillor Louise Dunne (SF) the motion addresses part of the problem but much needs to change at a legal level to protect women facing this kind of situation.

Cllr Dunne also suggested that Section 15 of the Housing Act dealing with anti-social behaviour in social housing tenancies could be enforced to address domestic violence situations.

SDCC commented that while they don’t have a direct role in providing accommodation for victims of domestic violence, they work closely with the Gardaí to operate housing transfers “below the radar” in particularly difficult situations, and with refuge services to help them expand spaces.

As for Cllr Keane’s request, SDCC committed to “review their allocation scheme” in an upcoming consultation meeting with the housing SPC.

While a shortage of refuge spaces and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence also emerged in the chamber, Cllr Keane highlighted that her motion aims specifically at allocating part of the council housing stock to them.

“In their names, refuges and transitional housing are not permanent. You will end up homeless. My motion is about getting a new family home for these people, who are so vulnerable that they risk being murdered if they go back to the place they left,” she said.

