Two cottages on Old Bawn Road on market at €595,000

Two cottages that have lain idle for years on the Old Bawn Road are back on the market for over €500,000.

REA McGee have listed the pair of semi-detached, derelict cottages on the market for €595,000, highlighting their potential to developers especially.

10 and 11 Old Bawn Road consists of two 3-bedroom semi-detached cottages together with a yard and outbuildings to the rear, on 0.4 of an acre.

The rear of the property adjoins the popular St. Maelruans Courtyard apartment development. The houses together are c.140 sqm.

There was major concern regarding the condition and ownership of the cottages, also known as Goose Park & TJ Burns cottages in recent years, as they fell further and further into disrepair.

The current owners bought the cottages in 2020, for €575,000, while a petition calling on South Dublin County Council to purchase the two historical cottages to preserve and develop them as a heritage centre and tearooms gained over 600 signatures in June that year.

Notice was served on the new owner by SDCC in October 2021, instructing that they should undertake a number of works to secure the site.

These works included placing hoarding at two metres high to protect the site and restrict access, tidy the site, cut back the shrubbery, clean the tarmac, and secure and paint the windows and doors.

Fianna Fáil councillor Teresa Costello put a motion forward at a council meeting for the most recent SDCC County Development Plan, to “create a new Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) to the South to include Goose Park & TJ Burns cottages on the Old Bawn Road”.

This was supposedly agreed to at a meeting of SDCC in 2022, however the cottages are not listed as such.

According to the listing from REA McGee, “the subject lands are currently zoned RED- Residential ‘To protect and/or improve residential amenity’” under the South Dublin County Development Plan.

The listing also highlights the “obvious apartment development potential” for the site.