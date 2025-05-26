Empowering young people Cruinniu Na Nog host events county wide

“THIS year’s Cruinniú na nÓg promises an exciting and inclusive programme – from filmmaking to circus workshops, songwriting to sensory events.” remarks Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

Cruinniú na nÓg empowers children and young people to develop their creative expression by providing opportunities for them to participate in free creative activities in their local area.

The Civic are delighted to present free multidisciplinary creative workshops and performances from art forms such as Music, Drama, Dance & Digital, Storytelling and Theatre making for ages 0–18 years.

Civic events include ‘Singing in the Rain’ at 10 am, ‘Make Your Own Story’ at 11.45am, ‘Joy’ at 1.30pm, ‘Beach Days’ at 2pm, and ‘Bang and Blast’ with Mary Curran at 4pm.

The Civic’s day will finish off with ‘Leaps and Bounds!’ with Freshly Ground Theatre Company at 6.30pm and the screening of ‘Digital Moves’ at 8pm.

This short digital film showcases the outcomes of three ‘Digital Moves’ workshops led by Jack Philp for ages 13-18 that will be hosted on May 27, June 3, and June 4.

The film taken from these workshops will be screened at 8pm on June 7.

All of the above events will be taking place in the Civic’s studio space on the day; all are free, but booking is essential.

Elsewhere across South Dublin, Cruinniú Late will feature youth-led late-night events in safe spaces with music, spoken word and live music performances.

The South Dublin programme will feature ‘The Night Belongs to Us’ at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin.

Headlining this vibrant music night are Shakermakers, a group of passionate young musicians from South Dublin who are dedicated to replicating the iconic sound of the legendary Oasis.

A line-up of emerging local performers will be announced soon.

Foroige’s Create Together Fest 2025 has been specially designed for children aged 8–11 from their Early Intervention Project in Tallaght.

The project culminates in a performance on June 7 at Brookfield Community Centre, where children will share their work with family and friends in a joyful celebration of creativity.

This Project supports young people by encouraging prosocial behaviour and interests, using creativity—art, drama, and music—as a powerful tool for positive engagement.

Other events include a Circus Skills Workshop at North Clondalkin Library and a Ruaille Buaille Drum Party at the Lucan Children’s Festival.

There will also be an outdoor event hosted at Parlathan Place, as well as ‘My Monster and Me’ by Seiko Hayase and ‘Mo Ghuth gan focail ar bith’ at Rua Red

Children aged 9-12 will present original songs in the conclusion of a songwriting and recording programme known as the ‘Beat Project’ at the Park Community Centre.

Families and young people across South Dublin County are invited to participate in these free events full of creative experiences.

Whether you’re into dance, music, writing, puppetry, or visual arts, there’s something for everyone.

For the full list of Cruinniú na nÓg events taking place in South Dublin on June 7, be sure to visit the Cruinniú na nÓg website.