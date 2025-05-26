Artist Peter Evers and members of the Art for Alzheimer’s team raise funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland with limited edition prints now available

A SPECIAL exhibition of limited-edition artworks will open at Ballyroan Library, on Tuesday, May 27, running for three weeks.

The exhibition is part of Art for Alzheimer’s, a creative fundraising initiative supporting The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI), with all proceeds going directly to the charities essential services for people living with dementia and their family carers.

With an estimated 16,967 people living with dementia in Dublin, and over 64,000 affected across Ireland, the need for these services is significant.

Art for Alzheimer’s was created by Peter Evers, a Dublin-based artist, photographer, and lecturer at Institute of Art, Design+ Technology (IADT).

While documenting an ASI carer training day, Peter was struck by the depth of support provided to families and the commitment of ASI staff and volunteers, calling it “eye-opening.”

“As a carer for someone with multiple sclerosis, I’d really struggled.

“The advice provided on the day was so practical, so helpful. I wish my family had known all the information earlier – it would have made home life so much easier for us all.

“Most of the people at the training had never had help or advice before and it was a gamechanger for everyone. The staff at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland were incredible with everybody.”

Two of Peter’s family members also passed away recently with dementia.

He said: “It’s more than okay to ask for all the support you can get.”

Every cent raised supports The ASI’s nationwide services, including its National Helpline, Day Care, Home Care, and Family Carer Training.

Eila Flynn, Regional Fundraising Coordinator at The ASI, said:“The power of art to connect and inspire cannot be underestimated. We are incredibly grateful to Peter Evers and everyone involved in the Art for Alzheimer’s initiative.

Their vital efforts will help The ASI continue supporting people with dementia and their families.”

Visit the exhibition at Ballyroan Library from May 27 or support the initiative online by purchasing a print at Artforalzheimers.

