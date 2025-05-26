National school applies for two SEN classrooms

THE BOARD of Management of St Bernadette’s Senior National School have applied to South Dublin County Council for an extension for a SEN Unit.

Located in Greenfort Avenue in Quarryvale, the single storey extension will include a SEN Unit to north-east of school building.

Included is two SEN Classrooms, two Quiet Spaces, one Multi-Activity Room, one Central Activity Space and Daily living skills, one office, toilets and shower area; three staff toilets; one changing place; two storage spaces ; one cleaner store; one. sluice and ancillary services; external new secure soft play area and sensory garden; six no parking spaces and all associated site works and services including new vehicular & pedestrian gates to Greenfort Lawns at St. Bernadette’s Senior National School, Greenfort Avenue, Quarryvale.