National school applies for two SEN classrooms
A drawing of the plans at St Bernadette’s National School

Echo StaffMay 26, 2025 10:54 am

THE BOARD of Management of St Bernadette’s Senior National School have applied to South Dublin County Council for an extension for a SEN Unit.

Located in Greenfort Avenue in Quarryvale, the single storey extension will include a SEN Unit to north-east of school building.

Included is two SEN Classrooms, two Quiet Spaces, one Multi-Activity Room, one Central Activity Space and Daily living skills, one office, toilets and shower area; three staff toilets; one changing place; two storage spaces ; one cleaner store; one. sluice and ancillary services; external new secure soft play area and sensory garden; six no parking spaces and all associated site works and services including new vehicular & pedestrian gates to Greenfort Lawns at St. Bernadette’s Senior National School, Greenfort Avenue, Quarryvale.

