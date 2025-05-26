Eric named one of the top tech influencers

Eric Mosley is the founder and CEO of Workhuman

Eric Mosley, Founder and CEO of Workhuman, the world’s leading employee recognition platform has been named one of the 2025 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers by Human Resource Executive, the leading authority on workforce innovation and HR technology.

This accolade recognises Eric’s trailblazing leadership in redefining how organisations from the Fortune 500 to mid-size companies harness Human intelligence to unlock purpose, belonging, and business performance at scale.

Born and raised in Tallaght, Eric launched Workhuman over 25 years ago – planting the seeds for what would become the most globally influential HR technology company.

Under his leadership, Ireland has emerged as a global hub for workforce innovation, with Workhuman’s Dublin-based Innovation Hub now driving next-generation AI solutions that impact millions of employees across 180 countries.

“I’m honoured to be named among HR Executives 2025 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers.

This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the thinkers, builders, and change agents I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with over the years.

At Workhuman, our mission has always been clear: to make work human and build a future where human connection is the cornerstone of business success.

I’m proud to see our movement gain momentum globally, and I’m inspired to be part of a community pushing the boundaries of what HR technology can achieve.

The work that all the HR Tech Influencers are doing matters.

As a community, we’re pushing the boundaries of what HR technology can do – elevating HR as a strategic partner to CEOs and shaping a future of work that’s more connected, resilient, and human.

Congratulations to everyone named this year – I’m inspired to be among you,” said Eric Mosley, Founder and CEO of Workhuman.

Workhuman’s continued investment in its Irish operations, including the recent opening of a new Innovation Hub in Dublin, demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland as a centre for HR tech advancement.