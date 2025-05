The original water structure is not able to cope with the added demand of new housing developments

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West Seán Crowe has made a direct appeal to the Minister of Housing James Browne to make inquiries into the current situation in Knocklyon where some residents have experienced almost 30 water outages in the past three years.