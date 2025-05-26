Search
€5.8 million allocated for older and people with disabilities to remain in their homes

Echo StaffMay 26, 2025 10:45 am

Older and people with disabilities in South Dublin and Dublin Mid West will be empowered to stay in their homes independently for longer with €117 million for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and Disabled People, Fine Gael Minister of State and Dublin Mid West TD, Emer Higgins, has said.

Minister Higgins said the allocation of €5,828,400 for South Dublin and Dublin Mid West highlights the government’s commitment to supporting older people and those with disabilities remain in their homes.

