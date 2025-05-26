Search
Plans to buy Citywest Hotel for €100m for asylum seekers
Citywest Hotel

Plans to buy Citywest Hotel for €100m for asylum seekers

Alessia MicalizziMay 26, 2025 10:26 am

Government plans to expand IPAS accommodation at Citywest Hotel haven’t been confirmed while residents ask for “clearer communication.”

Negotiations between the Irish state and the site owner Tetrarch Capital to make the hotel a state-run IPAS facility are ongoing for what could be a €100 million deal.

