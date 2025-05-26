Plans to buy Citywest Hotel for €100m for asylum seekers
Government plans to expand IPAS accommodation at Citywest Hotel haven’t been confirmed while residents ask for “clearer communication.”
Negotiations between the Irish state and the site owner Tetrarch Capital to make the hotel a state-run IPAS facility are ongoing for what could be a €100 million deal.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
