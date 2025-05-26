‘My life is very sad and lonely now’ says 81-year-old knocked down by car

A driver broke a red light and knocked down an elderly lady as she crossed the road with her dog, leaving her with serious and life-changing injuries, a Dublin court has heard, reports Isabel Hayes.

Frienna Rockett (29) was not paying attention to the road because she was trying to find her sister’s home when she broke the red light at a pedestrian crossing on St Peter’s Road, Crumlin and ploughed into the 81-year-old woman, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.