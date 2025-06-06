Celebrating 30 years of community and enterprise

About us: Whether you’re starting up, scaling up, or switching gears, our team and facilities are here to support you. Ace Enterprise Park isn’t your typical business centre. We’re a social enterprise with heart, helping small businesses find their feet – and then fly.

ADVERTORIAL

Ace Enterprise Park is proudly celebrating 30 years of enterprise, innovation, and community in South Dublin. Since opening its doors in 1995, Ace has supported thousands of small business owners, social enterprises, and creative entrepreneurs on their journeys to growth.

Ace is hosting a Garden Party on Friday, July 4 at 12 noon, and everyone living or working nearby is welcome to pop by. Expect great chats, hot food from some of South Dublin’s talented foodpreneurs, bubbly refreshments, and plenty of local business spirit. It’s all happening in Ace’s newly landscaped community garden at the heart of their centre in Bawnogue.

The celebration will take place in the newly landscaped garden — just one of several sustainable improvements made over the past year. These include EV charging points, solar panels, upgraded LED lighting, and the establishment of a new Green Team promoting environmental responsibility within the park.

Ace has also launched a brand-new co-working hub in Bawnogue, now open to freelancers, remote workers, and small teams seeking a professional, connected working environment.

Ace Enterprise Park is more than a workspace — it is a launchpad, a connector, and a committed community partner for businesses of all sizes. It continues to play a vital role in South Dublin’s enterprise ecosystem.

To find out more, visit acepark or follow Ace on social media for updates and upcoming opportunities.

TAGS Businessnews