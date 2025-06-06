Griffeen’s Shannia receives business award in UCD

At the UCD/BSTAI Awards Night at the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business are Aoife Barry, Business Studies Teacher, Griffeen Community College; Ciara O’Riordan, President, BSTAI; Shannia Aung, Griffeen Community College student; Charlotte Kinsella, Business Studies Teacher, Griffeen Community College; Aoife Doherty, Director, UCD Quinn School of Business.

UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business in collaboration with the Dublin branch of the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI), hosted its annual Junior Cycle Business Studies Awards Ceremony earlier this spring.

This prestigious event recognised the outstanding achievements of secondary school students who excelled in the Junior Certificate State Examinations in 2024.

It is the first time that the event is taking place since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The ceremony celebrated the hard work and dedication of 123 students who achieved a Distinction in their Higher Level Business Studies exam, which represent the top 3% of students.

This marks an exciting milestone for these students, many of whom are now in their Transition Year and visiting UCD for the first time.

Each student was formally presented with a Certificate of Achievement by the President of the BSTAI, Ciaran O’Riordan, and Director of UCD Quinn School, Associate Professor Maeve Houlihan, in recognition of their academic excellence.

Among thos awarded were Shannia Aung of Griffeen Community College in Lucan.

“We are delighted to welcome these outstanding students and their families to UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business to celebrate their achievements.

‘Their dedication to business studies is commendable, and we look forward to supporting and inspiring the next generation of business leaders,” said Director Maeve Houlihan.

TAGS Businessnews