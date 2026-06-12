Celebrating people places and stories of South Dublin

The choir at the Round Tower

“I LOVE my music and feel very privileged to work with my passion every day,” beams North Clondalkin Community Choir director Noel Collins.

South Dublin Live returns this June with a vibrant programme of music, culture and community events that celebrate the people, places and stories of South Dublin today.

Presented by South Dublin County Council Arts Office, the opening month of South Dublin Live 2026 brings together local performers, international artists, community participants and audiences of all ages in a series of performances. These performances will take place across churches, libraries, heritage sites and cultural venues throughout the county.

The programme begins on Sunday, June 14 with the North Clondalkin Community Choir at Clondalkin Village Church as part of the Clondalkin Village Festival.

Audiences can enjoy an uplifting afternoon of live music featuring a new ABBA medley in three-part harmony, songs by Enya and The Cranberries, an original composition by a young choir member and special guest performances.

Dave Fadden will perform on the low whistle with keyboard accompaniment.

Sophia Casciani will perform an original emotive piece of music as she accompanies herself on the guitar.

Choir soloist Carolyn O’Brien will perform ‘Never Enough’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Eoin Tierney will be the choir’s official accompanist for the event.

From June 19-21, Féile Seo Beo returns to Áras Chrónáin, celebrating Irish language and culture through a lively weekend of music and performance, including appearances by the Rob Strong Band and the Donal Kirk Band.

The festival remains a popular fixture in the South Dublin Live programme attracting audiences from across the county and beyond.

On June 21, Coast2Coasts, presented by Artscope at Rathfarnham Castle, brings together Irish musician and composer Tim Doyle and Ukrainian composer and performer Olesya Zdorovetska.

Through music, spoken word and storytelling, this unique collaboration explores the creative connections between Ireland and Ukraine, highlighting the cultural exchange that continues to enrich South Dublin’s artistic landscape.

The month’s programme concludes on June 27 with ‘Art Through the World’ at Lucan Library, an interactive all-ages event celebrating cultural diversity through music, singing and shared movement.

Featuring professional artists from Moldova, Romania, Russia, Africa and Ukraine alongside community participants, the performance reflects the rich mix of cultures that make up South Dublin today.

It invites audiences to experience Irish dance and dance traditions from around the world in a joyful celebration of connection and community.

These June events set the tone for a wider summer programme that will feature over 23 productions and more than 30 performances involving upwards of 150 artists, performers and production staff.

The programme spans music, theatre, dance, spoken word, participatory arts and family events, taking place in libraries, parks, hospitals, churches, heritage sites, arts centres and community venues throughout the county.

Future events include the SubSounds Youth Music Festival in a new location of Parthalan Place on July 11.

‘Feathered Friends’ by Freshly Ground Theatre, including relaxed performances for young audiences in Brookfield Community Centre and Áras Chrónáin, will take place later in July.

In August, ‘Classical Music for Everyone’ will be hosted in Tallaght University Hospital and Rua Red, and ‘Sunday Fest’ in Waterstown Park, a curated mix of Irish, Spanish and Latin music.

‘All My Friends Are in Australia’ by LEGROOM Collective comes to Rua Red in September.

This immersive and interactive theatre work has toured extensively throughout Ireland and internationally.

Finally, September will see ‘Aggro’ at St Mary’s Priory, a site-specific spoken word and performance project focused on the lived experience across South Dublin’s communities.

For more information, visit sdcc.