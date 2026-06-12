Street Leagues release ‘Straws in the Sackville’

The Street Leagues have released Straws in the Sackville

“IT WAS important to us to get these songs recorded and released within the year as a tribute to him,” explains Clondalkin-born Phil Healy.

The Street Leagues are a four-piece making guitar-driven indie folk-pop inspired by the streets, characters, and changing stories of the city they are from.

The band features Paul O’Connor (vocals), Ray Murray and Robbie Graham (guitars), and Phil Healy (bass), creating melodic, story-led songs rooted in everyday Dublin life.

Phil, Joe, Robbie, Ray and new drummer Ivor Williams are all from Clondalkin, while Paul is from Clonliffe Road.

Their debut single, ‘Straws in the Sackville’, recorded at Trackmix in Dublin, produced by Joe Chester, and engineered by Michael Richards, is the first release from their debut album ‘Volume 1: The Historian’, arrived in April.

The album consists of a collection of songs written about Dublin.

This includes songs about Arthur Fields (‘The Man on the Bridge’), about Misery Hill (otherwise known as ‘Google Dock’), about the Statues and events of O’Connell Street and about James Connolly’s words of wisdom for the working-class people of Dublin.

Their “best pal”, drummer and founding member of the band, Joe Rodgers, was a Doctor of History at DCU and his research and passion for the history of the city sparked the band’s creativity to write about the people, places and events that have happened over time.

When Joe died suddenly in June 2025, the band made a commitment to get these songs recorded.

“Every time we play them, or every time we talk about them, gives us a chance to talk about Joe too, keeping his amazing spirit alive,” reflects Phil.

Joe’s 1st anniversary is June 5, and Phil and his bandmates are all starting to relive those moments when they heard the shocking news of his passing.

“It’s still so raw, and we each feel that in different ways…his 16 year old son Sean has played guitar on two songs on the album, and we know Joe would be immensely proud of him for that.”

The Street Leagues had help from many other musician friends: Joe Brady and Paul Gilligan of the Elusives; Pat Dillon (formerly of Clondalkin band Jamie Cotton); and Joe’s 16 year old nephew Ennis McMahon, who played drums on ‘Arthur’s Wrinkles’.

Clondalkin has “always been an amazing backdrop for bands and musicians”, and the band loves telling people about their roots there.

Ray even has a song written (possibly for the next album) called ‘I Breathe Clondalkin’, a song written from the context of having left Clondalkin to emigrate.

‘Volume 1: The Historian’ released on May 23, preceded by the release of The Street Leagues’ second single, ‘Arthur’s Wrinkles’, on May 20 on Spotify and SoundCloud.

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