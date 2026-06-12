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Eight houses approved on lands at Prospect House
An artist impression of the development on the lands at Prospect House

Eight houses approved on lands at Prospect House

William O ConnorJune 12, 2026 9:50 am

PLANNING has been approved for eight, three storey four-bedroom houses on the grounds of Prospect House on Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham.

Applicant MSJA Ltd were approved permission this week by the local authority for the development on lands at Prospect House which is a Protected Structure.

The proposed development consists of the repair and partial reconstruction of the existing detached single storey Gate Lodge of Prospect House and the construction of a single storey rear extension to the Gate Lodge to provide for a one-bedroom detached dwelling, which would also involve changes to the non-original wall between the driveway and walled garden.

The plans approved include the construction of eight three-storey, four-bedroom houses, within two blocks of four terrace houses, within the walled garden, all provided with private garden space to their rear.

There is plans for nine car parking spaces, upgrade works to the existing driveway and the demolition of part of the wall to Stocking Lane to create a new vehicular exit and pedestrian and cycle connection to Stocking Lane.

The applicant says that Prospect House itself will remain as a single dwelling unit.

The local authority originally sought additional information on the planning while their was a number of submissions made including Prospect Manor Residents Association.

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