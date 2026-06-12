Louis Fitzgerald Group profits rise to €28.39m

The Laurels in Clondalkin is part of the Louis Fitzgerald Group

The holding company of the Louis Fitzgerald Group posted a pre-tax profit increase of 37 per cent over the last year, rising to €28.39m.

The Louis Fitzgerald Group owns the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on the Naas Road and several other pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels in Palmerstown, Clondalkin, Lucan and Tallaght, including The Mill, The Laurels, Joels and Poitin Stil in Rathcoole, and yielded a strong return year end June 2025 despite a small decrease in revenue.

The group’s holding company with a registered address at Palmerstown House in the village, Cregagh Investment Company UC released the figures which show a rise of more than €7.5m in pre-tax profits, up from €20.62m in 2024.

Revenues declined by 1 per cent from €107.02m to €105.94m over the 12-month period that saw business profits surge.

The hospitality group recorded a post-tax profit of €24.23m, and the value of their revaluation reserve increased to €89.55m.

Numbers employed by the group decreased by 11 from 1,249 to 1,238 as staff costs dipped from €33.59m to €33.25m.

Louis Ftizgerald and his wife Helen remain on the board of the business 57 years after the adventure began.

One of Cregagh’s subsidiaries is the Imperial Hotel in Cork, which the group purchased in 2023 for a reported figure of €25m, with Louis Fitzgerald Group’s impact on hospitality across the country clear.

In November 2025, Clondalkin pub and Louis Fitzgerald Group business The Laurels of Main Street picked up the highest accolade in Irish hospitality, being named National Pub of the Year at the 2025 Irish Pub Awards.