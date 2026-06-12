Citywest modern office and warehouse has a price of €875k

The warehouse is located at Orchard Business Centre in Citywest

An investment property unit has come on the market at Orchard Business Centre, Orchard Avenue, Citywest with a price of €895,000.

Unit 8 is a modern mixed-use commercial investment that comprises a modern two-storey own-door office and warehouse facility.

Internally, the ground floor accommodation has an entrance reception area, private offices, general office accommodation, canteen facilities, warehouse and storage space together with ancillary staff welfare facilities.

The first floor provides a further mix of open plan and cellular office accommodation including boardroom facilities, additional offices, canteen and WC facilities.

Externally, the property benefits from 14 designated car parking spaces and loading bay. The tenant is not affected and the current lease term extends to October 2027.