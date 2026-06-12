Local authority ahead of this year’s housing delivery target

South Dublin County Council has revealed it is ahead of this year’s housing delivery target, with over half of its target reached in the first three months of this year.

In total, 441 new-build houses have been completed in South Dublin out of the planned 788 homes.

This number represents 56 per cent of the council’s target for this year, which is expected to be exceeded.

There are currently five active sites in South Dublin with several social housing units due to be completed by the end of 2026.

In Tallaght Central, 12 houses are currently being built in the St Aongus Green site as well as five in Lucan’s Sarsfield Park which are due to be completed by the end of May this year.

Pearse Brother Park in Firhouse will see 10 new houses and in Clondalkin’s Alpine Heights, 13 new houses are to be completed. In the Deansrath Melrose area, 27 new houses are expected.

Age friendly housing is also included in each of these developments which will be offered to people aged 55 or older through the housing list.

Six houses are currently nearing the final phase of construction in Adamstown, which will provide accommodation for members of the travelling community.

The council has already successfully delivered six homes for the travelling community in Aderrig this year on top of the six homes that were completed in Clondalkin in 2025.

The council has set a target to construct and complete a total of 75 homes specifically for traveller accommodation by 2030.

By the same year, the council is also aiming to provide 1395 homes, comprised of 552 social housing units, 696 affordable homes and 147 cost rental houses.

The timeline of construction and completion was questioned by Councillor Tuffy and Councillor O’Toole at this month’s area committee meeting who both wondered why the schedule seemed to span so many years.

It was clarified by the council that the timeline indicates when they will be fully complete and does not account for the introduction of a phased delivery, as some homes may be available before the 2030 end date.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme