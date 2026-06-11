No plans to relocate or change use of council housing depot
There are no plans currently to relocate or change the use of the local authority housing depot in Jobstown as talks continue to upgrade the site.
The council has clarified that there are no plans to move or change the use of their housing maintenance depot by Killinarden Heights, which is the base for all maintenance staff including clerk of works, foremen, plumbers, plasterers, painters, carpenters, caretakers, drivers, and general operatives.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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