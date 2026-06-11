‘Love You More’ is a song about Bradley’s late grandad

“THE song speaks about the reality of dealing with grief but in a way where it’s full of constant regret that you didn’t see them enough, tell them you love them enough, and just do all the small little things with them enough.”

Kingswood-born singer-songwriter Bradley Marshall has much to say about his newest song, ‘Loved You More’, releasing on June 5, a song about his grandad who passed away in October 2025.

He explains “it’s a song saying that when my time comes and I get to heaven, I’ll make sure that I tell you every day up there because I didn’t down here.”

It was difficult for Bradley to write since it was his first real family loss, and “I’ve never written about such truth before”, but it has “really helped” him get through it, and “I know he’d be seriously proud.”

Bradley has also landed a new gig supporting Lewis Capaldi in Marlay Park this summer.

He reflects on getting dropped by his record label late last year; “you almost think, where do I go now and what do I do, is this the end of my career that’s basically just getting started?”

Bradley, however, refused to be kept down, pushing and pushing, telling himself that “if I just stay consistent and keep posting, writing, and singing, something will come my way”.

It all came to a head when one day, he received an email from Lewis Capaldi’s manager saying how much my music has helped him through hard times and that he’d love for him to open for Lewis for two days in Marlay Park.

“It’s mental, and I’m s*****g myself but I can’t wait for it, truly.”

As well as that, Bradley has a London headline show to look forward to on June 16 which sold out in 24 hours, and then the Lewis Capaldi shows.

Bradley will then play a Dublin headline show this year while releasing music consistently. He has also just signed with new management from the US.

For more information, be sure to visit Bradley’s socials @bradleymarshallmusic and check the links in the bios to access news updates as well as tickets.