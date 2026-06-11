Dedicated high speed urban EV charging hubs rolled out

EZO, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network announced a new partnership with eir, launching the first of a series of dedicated high-speed urban EV charging hubs.

Walkinstown marks the beginning of this rollout, following the successful programme where EZO and eir converted 109 public payphone kiosks into EV charging stations across 13 local authorities.

The Walkinstown site is the first of 50 purpose-built EZO-eir hubs planned around the country, designed to significantly improve urban charging coverage, user access and charging speeds for the growing number of electric vehicle drivers nationwide.

Unlike traditional single-point charging locations, the hubs are engineered as high-capacity urban charging destinations, providing multiple ultra-fast chargers in one place to reduce wait times and deliver a more convenient experience.

These new hubs also demonstrate how existing infrastructure can be efficiently adapted to support Ireland’s transport transition. Established locations are being utilised by repurposing former eir telephone exchanges and upgrading operational eir depots into modern high-performing charging facilities.

Walkinstown hub, which is an operational eir depot, features three 200kW ultra-fast chargers, enabling drivers to rapidly recharge and return to the road in minutes. Strategically located in a high-demand urban area, it represents a new model of EV infrastructure focused on scale, speed and accessibility.

The multi-charger hubs mark a major step forward in the EZO’s strategy to deliver true national urban coverage and meet accelerating EV adoption with infrastructure designed for future demand.

EZO CEO Ollie Chatten said: “The EZO–eir partnership combines telecommunications infrastructure expertise with EV technology and operations capability, enabling rapid deployment of high-speed charging facilities in prime urban locations.”