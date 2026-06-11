Green light for six 6m high floodlights at Old Bawn CS

The pitch at Old Bawn CS which was approved for the floodlights

PLANS have been given the green light for floodlights at a pitch at Old Bawn Community School.

The Board of Management was approved permission for the installation of six 6m high floodlights around the existing pitch and associated site works and the retention of the existing pitch boundary treatment comprising 2.4m high painted metal mesh fence with access gates with 3m high netting above.

Planning was approved with nine conditions including the proposed lighting shall not be operated after the hours of 20.00 and Prior to the commencement of development, a detailed Artificial Lighting Mitigation Strategy shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the Planning Authority.